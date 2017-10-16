Henderson Co. man facing sex crime charges

A Henderson County man is facing sex crime charges.

According to the sheriff's office, 53-year-old Jimmie E. Rice was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 6600 block of Old Henderson-Spottsville Rd.

The charges against Rice include sodomy.

He is being held in the Henderson Co. Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.