Crash leads to fight, stun gun, arrests on Indiana racetrack

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - Two racecar drivers have been arrested after getting into a fistfight following a crash on an Indiana racetrack that ended with a police officer using a stun gun on one of the drivers.
A video posted online from Saturday's race at Anderson Speedway shows one vehicle driving onto the second car's hood following the initial crash.
The driver of the second car exits the vehicle and punches the other driver who's still in his car. An officer jogs onto the track and uses a stun gun on the driver standing outside the cars. Both drivers are eventually handcuffed and led away.
Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said Monday that the wreck and fight weren't staged. He says the drivers' names and details on possible charges weren't immediately available.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
