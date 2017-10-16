WAVE Country couple thanks Norton Children's Hospital NICU

Noah Thomas weighed 1-pound, 9-ounces. He died two days after being born. (Source: Megan and Alex Thomas)

LOUISVILLE KY (WAVE) - The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is a place you don't give much thought to until you find yourself needing it. For Megan and Alex Thomas, of Mt. Washington, they now realize what a monumental job it is to try to save the littlest of lives. Today, they are celebrating their 20-month-old son's first steps. They know that the small steps are a big achievement.

The couple, high school sweethearts, was thrilled to learn they were pregnant with identical twins.

"Everything was fine, exciting and happy," Megan Thomas, said. "And just literally in a moment, our whole world was just flipped upside down."

Three months before the boys due date Megan needed an emergency C Section.

"Super scary knowing my two boys were barely over a pound," Alex Thomas said.

Noah was born first at 1-pound, 9-ounces; Liam was just 1-pound, 3-ounces.

"We heard compressions," Megan recalled as she thought back to the day her sons were born. "And I remember I was just looking around like what's going on."

Hospital staff got Liam breathing. Both boys were put into the NICU at Norton Children's Hospital and hooked up to so many tubes. The boys were so tiny that Megan and Alex's wedding rings could fit around their legs.

"Before we had to be there I literally knew nothing about it," said Alex. "I had no idea what a NICU was."

This wasn't what they had planned. At home, the nursery was ready for twin boys with two cribs next to each other.

After two days, Noah's little body couldn't fight anymore. A friend removed one of the cribs from the nursery and painted a verse on the wall to remind them of the child they lost. While they prayed for his brother's life.

"There are several times that doctors didn't think he would make it through the night," Megan said. "Our goal many times as just make it to the next day."

After five months of making it to the next day, Liam was finally able to go home. Megan and Alex thank the workers in the NICU, like nurse Maggie Phelps, for making that possible.

"The doctors and nurses became our family. They cried with us on the hard days and celebrated with us on the good days," Megan said.

"It's just amazing," Phelps said. "The tiniest little babies end up being a normal, typical two-year-old running around and very neat to see."

Sounds of laughter now fill the Thomas house.

"By the grace of God he's here," Megan said.

Signs of his brother are everywhere too. Those signs include a canvas with both of their newborn footprints.

"It's a special place because without the NICU we wouldn't have Liam and we wouldn't have been able to have just those two days with Noah," Alex said.

This year, the funds for the Norton Children's Hospital Raffle and the Snow Ball on November 18 will go toward the NICU to purchase new equipment and help save the smallest lives.

