Adidas terminates agreement with Rick Pitino

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Adidas has terminated its deal with Rick Pitino, sources with the company confirm.

This decision comes after Pitino was fired by the UofL Athletic Association on Monday.

Maria Culp with adidas issued a statement on the matter.

"In light of the decision by the University of Louisville, adidas has terminated its personal services agreement with Rick Pitino, effective immediately," the statement said.

ULAA voted unanimously to fire Pitino for cause after a closed session discussion.

