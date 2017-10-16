Providence Assistant Police Chief arrested for misconduct

The Assistant Police Chief for Providence, Kentucky has been arrested on an an official misconduct charge.

Kentucky State Police say they began investigating 51-year-old Larry "Alan" King as part of an ongoing investigation regarding a Webster County Middle School teacher.

Troopers say King was having a sexual relationship with the teacher.

They say the teacher confided in King that she had sexual fantasies about young teenage boys.

They say he also knew of her regular drug use.

"King intentionally failed to act on the knowledge of the potential deviant sexual behavior with students and also did not report or further investigate any of the illegal narcotic use to the Webster County School Board or others in position of authority, including his Police Department chain of command," said Kentucky State Police. "King failed to act with the intent to obtain or confer a benefit, knowingly, refrained from performing a duty imposed upon him by law or clearly inherent in the nature of his office."

King was booked into the Webster County Jail and has been released on a $5,000 bond.

