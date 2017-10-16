McCarthy: Packers' Rodgers to have surgery on collarbone

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn). Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, leaves the locker room after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Rodgers broke his collarbone in the first half.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have surgery on his broken right collarbone, and that his season could be over.

McCarthy said Monday that the two-time NFL MVP would have surgery in the near future. He says that there is no timeline for his potential return.

"The key is to get Aaron healthy, it's not to develop a timeline," McCarthy said.

Rodgers got hurt in the first quarter of the 23-10 loss on Sunday at Minnesota.

Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback. The Packers also promoted third-stringer Joe Callahan from the practice squad to become the backup quarterback.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room for Callahan.

