Police: Shoplifters crash on I-64 at Cannons Ln, exit closed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shoplifting suspects crashed on I-64 West Monday evening, closing an exit ramp, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-64 West at Cannons Lane (mile marker 10). Three cars are involved, according to MetroSafe.

The exit ramp to Cannons Lane is closed at this time as crews clear the scene. No lanes of the interstate are closed in either direction at this time.

In one of the cars are two women police say are wanted for shoplifting somewhere on Shelbyville Road.

St. Matthews Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department are on the scene.

EMS was called, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Air 3 is over the crash site. We can see one car in the median and another in the grassy area between the interstate and the exit ramp.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as we learn more information.

