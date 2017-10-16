JCPS ads translated into different languages for diverse school population

They're hoping the ads will help get parents involved in their children's education here in America, no matter what language they speak.More >>
They're hoping the ads will help get parents involved in their children's education here in America, no matter what language they speak.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer submitted a 40-page document arguing against the coach's termination. You can read the whole document here.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer submitted a 40-page document arguing against the coach's termination. You can read the whole document here.More >>
A witness described the moments just before the crash to NTSB investigators.More >>
A witness described the moments just before the crash to NTSB investigators.More >>
University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich let the University Board of Trustees know he wants to come back to work.More >>
University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich let the University Board of Trustees know he wants to come back to work.More >>
St. Matthews Police say the shoplifting happened in the Shelbyville Road Plaza near Bowling Boulevard.More >>
St. Matthews Police say the shoplifting happened in the Shelbyville Road Plaza near Bowling Boulevard.More >>