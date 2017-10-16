JCPS ads translated into different languages for diverse school population

Students from dozens of different countries go through JCPS Language Services every day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inside the Language Services Division of Jefferson County Public Schools, students are taking their first steps toward starting their education in the United States.

Language Service Coordinator Livan Lima compares the department to the United Nations. Students from dozens of different countries filter through throughout the day.

The department handles everything from assessing students' language needs, to translating and interpreting for teachers, students and families.

"First, we give the students a little test in English to see if they will need extra help with the English language once they start school," Lima said.

Ten years ago, the division received 600 requests for translation per school year. As of last year, the requests have skyrocketed.

"Now we're talking in the thousands. Over 4,000 requests per year, which is incredible," Lima said.

The demand for those translations come from parents too. But Lima says translating on paper sometimes doesn't work.

"Through the years we've realized some of these parents are illiterate, even in their native languages," Lima said.

One of their most recent projects will work to communicate with these parents specifically. The Language Services Division and the Communications Department created videos to advertise an event called the Showcase of Schools.

The videos are translated into Swahili, Spanish, Somali, Nepali, and Arabic; the top five most represented languages within the school system, besides English.

JCPS bilingual instructors translated and voiced the advertisements. They're hoping the ads will help get parents involved in their children's education here in America, no matter what language they speak.

"We don't want them to miss out," Lima said. "That's why we're so dedicated and determined to help our community."

The Showcase of Schools is Oct. 28 at the Kentucky Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

