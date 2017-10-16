Jurich attorney sends 42-page letter to UofL Board of Trustees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich let the University Board of Trustees know he wants to come back to work.

Jurich was put on administrative leave after the men’s basketball program attracted the attention of investigators in an FBI bribery probe. His attorney delivered 42 pages of arguments to the school's board explaining why he should keep his job.

>> MORE: Our complete coverage is in the Basketball Bribery Scandal section

Attorney Alison Stemler described Jurich as the best choice to lead the athletic department through this crisis and through the looming NCAA sanctions.

Stemler’s letter to the Board of Trustees described how Jurich created a "very strong compliance program" at UofL. The letter also described the terms of UofL's contract with Adidas as "fantastic for UofL."

Stemler argued Jurich has oversight of 23 sports and more than 60 coaches with the men’s basketball program being just one of his duties.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Adidas terminates agreement with Rick Pitino

+ Postel says ULAA decision to terminate Pitino was unanimous

+ Pitino fired 'for cause' following multiple scandals at UofL

“There are no allegations of wrongdoing in other sports,” Stemler wrote. “There are no allegations that Tom was involved in any way or that Tom had any knowledge of NCAA compliance incidents.”

The University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss Jurich’s future.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.