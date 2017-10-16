Preliminary NTSB report points to pilot error in deadly Bardstown plane crash

The crash happened Oct. 5 near the Samuels Field Airport in Bardstown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The preliminary investigation into a plane crash that killed a Bardstown man points to pilot error.

The crash happened Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. near the Samuels Field Airport in Bardstown.

Pilot error was listed as the initial cause in the NTSB report. The final report is not completed, however, and details may change

According to one witness quoted in the report, the plane took off from the airport for a local flight.

About 15 minutes into the flight, the witness says the plane descended below a stand of trees, reappeared, and then vanished behind the trees for a second time before crashing into a soybean field.

The witness says the engine sounded normal during the entire flight.

The reports lists the plane as an experimental, amateur-built BC Ultra Pup, N484HC. It was severely damaged. The NTSB says the plane was built in 2013 and purchased by the pilot in May of this year. It was last inspected on Sept. 22, 2017.

