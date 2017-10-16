Pitino attorney presents lengthy document in his client's defense

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It appeared the UofL Athletic Association wouldn't have too difficult of a decision in firing Rick Pitino, but his attorney Steve Pence came well-prepared with much for them to consider.

Pitino's Attorney Steve Pence saying he gave the ULAA a lot of evidence of why the board should wait until they hear everything in the FBI pay-for-players bribery investigation.

>> MORE: Our complete coverage is in the Basketball Bribery Scandal section

Pence thought he came prepared to prove that Pitino did not exhibit willful misconduct. It included: the university's own support of Pitino to the NCAA during the Katina Powell scandal.

Read the full document here:

Pence and his team said Pitino did not violate his contract and was diligent about insisting compliance from his staff and has proof of it from staff meetings that were video taped.

Pence said Pitino had no reason to question recruit Brian Bowen's commitment because his mother kept telling him, her son loved the staff. Pitino did question why Bowen's family was living at the Galt House at one point.

As far as FBI defendant Christian Dawkins is concerned, Pitino claims he had no reason to believe Dawkins was on campus in any capacity other than his AAU connection with the Bowen family.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Adidas terminates agreement with Rick Pitino

+ Postel says ULAA decision to terminate Pitino was unanimous

+ Pitino fired 'for cause' following multiple scandals at UofL

A sworn affidavit from Pitino is part of the evidence claiming he voluntarily spoke with the FBI and passed a polygraph in which he stated he had no knowledge of any payments to Bowen. The federal complaint alleges Pitino had phone conversations with Jim Gatto of Adidas but, Pence gave the board texts between the two, that had no evidence that Pitino knew about any improper benefits to Bowen.

In the end, Interim president Greg Postel said they carefully considered the evidence but, nothing gave them pause to keep Pitino.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.