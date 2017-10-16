County duo Big & Rich to perform at Las Vegas benefit

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Event organizers say the American country duo Big & Rich is returning to the Las Vegas stage this week for a concert to benefit people affected by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Beasley Media Group, the owner of numerous local radio stations, announced Monday it will join Boyd Gaming on Thursday in hosting "Vegas Strong - A Night of Healing" at Orleans Arena.
Profits from food and beverage sales are to go to those in need. All available tickets for the free concert have already been claimed.
Big & Rich played at the Route 91 Harvest festival the night of the Oct. 1 shooting, performing several hours before shots were fired. A total of 58 people died when a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino rained bullet on concertgoers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
