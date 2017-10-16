The Latest: Court papers describe police mailbox conspiracy

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on arrests of current and former Honolulu police officers (all times local):
1 p.m.
Court documents say a retired Honolulu police major lied about an investigation into a mailbox the former department chief said was stolen from his home by his wife's uncle.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court Monday accuses retired major Gordon Shiraishi of obstruction of an official proceeding.
FBI agents arrested Shiraishi and Officer Mihn-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen Sunday. Court documents say Nguyen conspired with others to alter evidence and provide false information in the mailbox case.
Their attorneys didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.
Former chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha, accused her uncle of stealing their mailbox. Gerard Puana went to trial for the theft in 2014. The case abruptly ended in a mistrial and charges against Puana were dismissed.
His federal public defender took allegations of police misconduct to the FBI, prompting an investigation.
Kealoha agreed to retire as chief after receiving notice he was a focus of the investigation.
__
10:30 a.m.
A Honolulu Police Department officer and retired major arrested by the FBI over the weekend are expected to appear in federal court on Monday.
The arrests Sunday of Officer Minh-Hung "Bobby" Nguyen and retired major Gordon Shiraishi are part of a federal corruption investigation that stemmed from the peculiar case of a mailbox former chief Louis Kealoha said was stolen from his home by his wife's uncle.
Gerard Puana went to trial for the theft in 2014. The case abruptly ended in a mistrial, and charges against Puana were dismissed.
Puana's federal public defender, Alexander Silvert, then took police corruption allegations to the FBI, prompting an investigation. Silvert says the mailbox case uncovered department-wide misconduct.
Kealoha agreed to retire after receiving notice from the FBI that he's a target of an investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a New Mexico city that is fighting a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall.More >>
The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a New Mexico city that is fighting a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall.More >>
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return homeMore >>
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return homeMore >>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late MondayMore >>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late MondayMore >>
High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flamesMore >>
High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flamesMore >>
Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homesMore >>
Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homesMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own lifeMore >>
Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own lifeMore >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she won't run for governor of MaineMore >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she won't run for governor of MaineMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>