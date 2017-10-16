2 KY men arrested on theft, drug and gun charges

A theft from a McCracken County residence lead to the arrest of two men on Sunday, Oct. 15.

According to officers with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested two men and charged them with theft and drug and gun offenses.

Just after 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Nickel Heights in reference to a burglary. Deputies learned that someone entered the residence and stole numerous firearms, money and prescription medication.

They identified Joshua Gaia as a potential suspect. Gaia had also been living at the residence where the theft had occurred.

Deputies later located Gaia and Zachary Mitchell at a mobile home located at 4131 Clarks River Road. Mitchell was seen leaving the mobile home with a rifle case and placing it in a car. Mitchell was detained.

Deputies found firearms that had been stolen that day during a search of the vehicle. They also found methamphetamine packaged for sale, scales, money and the prescription medications that had also been reported stolen.

During the investigation Mitchell attempted to flee on foot, but was caught by deputies. One of the deputies sustained a hand injury when tackling Mitchell to the ground.

The investigation revealed that Mitchell is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a firearm.

Both Mitchell and Gaia were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Mitchell, 27 of Calvert City, Kentucky was charged with fleeing of evading police first degree, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. Police said Gaia was not charged with burglary because he lived at the residence where the theft occurred.

Joshua F. Gaia 28, of Paducah, Ky was charged with theft by unlawful taking firearm, possession of methamphetamine and theft of a controlled substance.

The investigation is continuing.

