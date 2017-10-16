Moped driver critically injured in Jeffersontown crash

Hurstbourne Parkway was closed for hours Monday night. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a crash that left a moped rider critically injured Monday night.

The call came in at 7:50 p.m., Metrosafe confirms, of a wreck in the 4700 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway. That's between Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road.

Once on scene, crews found a collision involving a moped and at least one passenger vehicle.

The driver of the moped was transported to University Hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash was not a hit and run.

Hurstbourne Parkway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

