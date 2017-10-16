Woods cleared for golf activities with no restrictions

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
Tiger Woods is swinging a driver without pain, and his agent says doctors have cleared him to practice without limitations.
Still to be determined is when Woods can play in a tournament.
"We haven't even addressed when he comes back to play again. We have not addressed one thing," said Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports Management. "He wants to play this so conservatively."
Steinberg said Woods received a "good report" last week from doctors who performed fusion surgery on his lower back in April. Woods posted a video on Twitter on Oct. 7 of him hitting a smooth iron shot . Then on Sunday, Woods posted another video - in a red shirt , no less - hitting a driver.
"Making progress," he tweeted.
Woods, whose last victory was four years ago at the Bridgestone Invitational for his record 18th World Golf Championships title, has not played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3 because of back spasms.
Two months later, he had a fourth surgery on his back in 19 months.
Woods first posted a video on Aug. 31 hitting pitch shots. Steinberg said doctors last week "allowed him to proceed with no restrictions," which is when he began posting video of fuller golf shots.
"He has started to hit balls at a more aggressive rate," Steinberg said. "He feels really good, but he's going to take it very slowly. I think he's excited that he's not feeling pain. That's what gets him excited, being able to bend down and pick up his kids.
"He's taking it from wedges and short irons to the longer clubs. But he's still doing it in a really cautious manner."
Woods was an assistant captain at the Presidents Cup two weeks ago, and he said then his priorities were to get his health in order, make sure he is pain-free and then wait on word from his doctors.
"I'm still training. I'm getting stronger," he said on Sept. 27. "But I certainly don't have my golf muscles trained."
Woods last year returned after 15 months to play in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he finished 15th against an 18-man field. The tournament is a week after Thanksgiving. Two spots are still available for sponsor exemptions to players in the top 50 in the world, or to the tournament host, which is Woods.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.More >>
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.More >>
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return homeMore >>
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return homeMore >>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late MondayMore >>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late MondayMore >>
High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flamesMore >>
High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flamesMore >>
Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homesMore >>
Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homesMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own lifeMore >>
Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own lifeMore >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she won't run for governor of MaineMore >>
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she won't run for governor of MaineMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>