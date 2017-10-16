KSP searching for escapee in Taylor County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance to find a man who escaped from police custody.

Shawn A. Cochran of Louisville was being transported from Green County to Taylor County when he got away from authorities near Campbellsville.

Cochran is described by authorities as a 25-year-old white man with hazel eyes and brown hair, 5'10" tall, weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen around 6:20 p.m., near the Campbellsville Taylor County water company, wearing orange pants, a gray shirt, and one shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP toll-free at 1-800-222-5555.

