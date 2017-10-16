Heaven Hill dedicates $25 million expansion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heaven Hill is growing along with the bourbon boom, opening a $25 million dollar expansion Monday.

The expansion comes at its Bernheim facility on Breckinridge Street in west Louisville.

The distillery will now be able to produce 400,000 barrels of bourbon a year of its iconic brands like Evan Williams, Larceny and Elijah Craig. It makes the site the largest single-site bourbon distillery of American whiskey in the world, according to Heaven Hill.

Congressman John Yarmuth joined Heaven Hill employees and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at the dedication.

They all signed a commemorative barrel and joined in a toast.

"I don't want to make this too political, but you can imagine how good this feels with all the chaos going on in Washington that I'm home this week, and have an excuse to drink before noon," Yarmuth joked.

Heaven Hill is also donating $10,000 to Dare to Care to help buy a mobile pantry unit for west Louisville.

