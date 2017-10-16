PHOTOS: Pop queen Katy Perry roars into Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katy Perry energized the crowd at KFC Yum! Center on Monday night, as the pop star played songs from her current "Witness" album as well as some of her more familiar hits. Check out the photos from John P. Wise.
MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.