PHOTOS: Pop queen Katy Perry roars into Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Pop queen Katy Perry roars into Louisville

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Connect
Katy Perry performed at KFC Yum! Center on Monday night. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com) Katy Perry performed at KFC Yum! Center on Monday night. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katy Perry energized the crowd at KFC Yum! Center on Monday night, as the pop star played songs from her current "Witness" album as well as some of her more familiar hits. Check out the photos from John P. Wise.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly