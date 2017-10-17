Kent Taylor: Winning championships brought power, money, adoration to Pitino

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino arrived in the Commonwealth riding high, leaving the New York Knicks for a University of Kentucky program on NCAA probation. He had already had success in the state, leading Providence to an upset over Georgetown in historic Freedom Hall in a 1987 regional final. I was there that day.

In short order, he captured the imagination of Big Blue Nation. The Unforgettables took Christian Laettner and Duke to the buzzer and the Unbeatables returned Kentucky to the mountaintop.

I was there in the Meadowlands that rainy Monday night in 1996. He had rebuilt the program and was poised to make a historic run. The next season, even without injured Derek Anderson, the Cats were back in the NCAA title game, in Indianapolis, only to lose to Arizona in overtime. I remember him sticking around for interviews in the locker room. He was surprisingly upbeat, unusual for a man who seemed to take every loss like the death of the family pet.

Never one to sit still, Pitino bolted for Boston and millions of NBA dollars.

Success was not his choice. The Celtics tenure started off sluggish when the ping pong balls went San Antonio's way. Tim Duncan was a Spur and Pitino went 102-146 before parting ways.

Then came the unlikely return to the Bluegrass State.

Tom Jurich talked him into it. Big Blue fans still haven't forgiven him.

Pitino took over a UofL program that had not been to a Final Four since 1986. He instilled the same, never-give-up, you're-never-out-of-it attitude from the start. There were what seemed like 10 3's in :30 seconds to beat Tennessee in Freedom Hall. In year four, a magical 33-5 season. There was Darius Washington missing free throws at the end of the Conference USA Championship game. Pitino walking out of Porcini's after getting a No. 4 seed from the NCAA Selection committee. An amazing second-half comeback against Kevin Pittsnogle and West Virginia in the Pit in the West Region final, and yes, a return to the Final Four in 2005.

The Cards closed down Freedom Hall with a sizzling Saturday afternoon, an amazing second half authored by former walk-on Kyle Kuric.

They opened the downtown KFC Yum! Center with a win over Brad Stevens and Butler.

They came from 18 down in the final 5:44 on a sleepy Saturday to beat Marquette on a Kuric layup, off a feed from Preston Knowles, with 4 seconds left.

That same team fell 62-61 to Morehead State on a Demonte Harper jumper in the Mile High City in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. There was talk that Pitino might retire then and there.

Instead he refired. He led the Cards to the Final Four again, once more via the west coast, in 2012. Again, seemingly slighted with a No. 4 seed, they beat Tom Izzo, Draymond Green and Michigan State, and then knocked off Billy Donovan and Florida to earn a trip to New Orleans. There they faced John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats. Anthony Davis and company were too tough that Saturday in the Big Easy.

However, the fuel powered a return trip to the final weekend in 2013. After Kevin Ware's gruesome first-half injury, the Cards lowered the boom on Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke. Tim Henderson saved the day in a Final Four win over Wichita State and Luke Hancock, playing for the final time in front of his father, powered a win over Michigan in the title game.

Earlier that morning, Pitino was officially introduced as one of the soon-to-be inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. That day, April 8, 2013, was the pinnacle.

The Cards somehow came from ahead to lose to 8th-seeded Kentucky the next March in Indianapolis. They did make it back to the Elite Eight in 2015, an overtime loss to Izzo and the Spartans.

October of 2015 marked the beginning of the end. Katina Powell's book became public on a Friday afternoon. It was a revelation that when verified resulted in the school self-imposing a postseason ban in 2016. The ban was announced just days after an electrifying home win over then-No. 2 North Carolina.

Yes, there was one more successful season, a 25-9 campaign in 2016-17, but a talented roster that earned a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional blew an eight-point halftime lead and thanks to a career night from Michigan's Mo Wagner, the Rick Pitino era at UofL, ended in the same city his UK tenure did, Indianapolis.

He is a Hall of Fame head coach. He is, no matter what happens with the pending NCAA appeal, a two-time NCAA champion, at two different schools. Two schools who happen to be 68 miles apart in a state that considers basketball a religion.

Did he cheat? Did he pay for a recruit? I don't have that answer. What Rick Pitino did do is give every ounce of his time, effort and focus to making your team successful, and that's whether you cheer for the red or the blue. Did that success earn him too much power, too much money, too much adoration? Maybe, but that's how we treat our championship basketball coaches in the Commonwealth.

Kent Taylor is the sports director at WAVE 3 News.

