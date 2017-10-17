Local groups on the ground in Puerto Rico helping hurricane victims

The Jukebox is a Beatles cover band from Puerto Rico. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WaterStep is on the ground in Puerto Rico helping purify water. (Source: WaterStep)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been almost a month since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and access to clean drinking water is still a major concern.

Right now a team from Louisville is on the ground in Puerto Rico helping purify water.

WaterStep arrived on the island last Thursday and installed a purification system near Vega Baja.

It will provide as many as 10,000 gallons of safe drinking water each day.

"We let the community people do most of the work," Waterstep volunteer Bill Parker said. "After having been trained here in the morning, we found that they were able to implement and set up the system rapidly and efficiently."

The goal is to train all 78 municipalities and provide each with portable filtration systems.

Another local group is also helping the victims of Hurricane Maria - the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River Festival.

The festival launched a YouCaring page to support a long-time festival band from Puerto Rico, called The Jukebox.

In two weeks, the website raised $8,000.

Luckily the band members' homes were spared from the worst damage, so they wanted the money to go to people who needed it more.

They used the cash to buy supplies like food, water, baby formula and diapers.

Band members later delivered those supplies to the areas hardest hit.

