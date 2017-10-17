Jurors begin deliberations in blogger beheading plot trial - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jurors begin deliberations in blogger beheading plot trial

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Jurors have begun deliberating in the case of a Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Prosecutors say David Wright plotted with his uncle and a Rhode Island man to kill Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to carry out other attacks in the U.S.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Siegmann told jurors during her closing argument Tuesday that Wright was committed to the Islamic State group and "intended to wage war against the U.S."

Wright testified last week that it was all an act and that he never really wanted to hurt anyone.

His attorney, Jessica Hedges, told jurors Tuesday that Wright made mistakes but isn't a terrorist.

