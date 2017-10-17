Suspended Elliott's attorneys cite tight NFL roster deadline

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys for Elliott are set for an emergency hearing...

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Attorneys for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott are asking for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York on the belief that the running back's six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations would be in place for at least a week without further legal intervention by Tuesday.

Elliott's legal team and NFL lawyers were set for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Southern District of New York, about two hours before what Elliott's attorneys believed was a deadline for active rosters to be set for the Cowboys' game Sunday at San Francisco.

The NFL placed Elliott on the suspended list Friday, a day after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court's injunction that had allowed him to play this season.

In their request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the New York court, Elliott's attorneys said NFL procedure required rosters to be set by 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday. They also said the NFL had already informed Elliott that he couldn't practice or play this week.

