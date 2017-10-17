Suspended Elliott's attorneys cite tight NFL roster deadline - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspended Elliott's attorneys cite tight NFL roster deadline

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys for Elliott are set for an emergency hearing... (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys for Elliott are set for an emergency hearing...

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer

Attorneys for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott are asking for an emergency hearing in federal court in New York on the belief that the running back's six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations would be in place for at least a week without further legal intervention by Tuesday.

Elliott's legal team and NFL lawyers were set for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Southern District of New York, about two hours before what Elliott's attorneys believed was a deadline for active rosters to be set for the Cowboys' game Sunday at San Francisco.

The NFL placed Elliott on the suspended list Friday, a day after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court's injunction that had allowed him to play this season.

In their request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in the New York court, Elliott's attorneys said NFL procedure required rosters to be set by 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday. They also said the NFL had already informed Elliott that he couldn't practice or play this week.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nebraska man accused of helping Florida girlfriend kill self

    Nebraska man accused of helping Florida girlfriend kill self

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-10-17 13:00:26 GMT
    Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-10-17 17:13:43 GMT
    Investigators say a Nebraska man facing an assisted suicide charge in his Florida girlfriend's death believed she had stage-four cancer, but an autopsy didn't find any tumors.More >>
    Investigators say a Nebraska man facing an assisted suicide charge in his Florida girlfriend's death believed she had stage-four cancer, but an autopsy didn't find any tumors.More >>

  • Self-driving cars could ease traffic, but increase sprawl

    Self-driving cars could ease traffic, but increase sprawl

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-10-17 04:40:15 GMT
    Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-10-17 17:13:41 GMT
    A new study inspired by Boston's early experiments with self-driving cars finds that the technology could ease congestion, but also lead to more cars on the road and further encourage urban sprawl.More >>
    A new study inspired by Boston's early experiments with self-driving cars finds that the technology could ease congestion, but also lead to more cars on the road and further encourage urban sprawl.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Official: Call led to arrest of serial killer

    APNewsBreak: Official: Call led to arrest of serial killer

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:40:40 GMT
    Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-10-17 17:06:08 GMT
    A law enforcement official says a suspected serial killer was arrested in Louisiana last week after he called a sheriff's office and claimed responsibility for a string of shootings that killed three men and...More >>
    A law enforcement official says a suspected serial killer was arrested in Louisiana last week after he called a sheriff's office and claimed responsibility for a string of shootings that killed three men and wounded a fourth.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly