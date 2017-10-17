Man arrested after Muhlenberg Co. chase

A man is in jail this after authorities say he led them on a chase Monday in Muhlenberg County.

25-year-old Preston Allen, of Beech Creek, KY, is facing a long list of charges including fleeing police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and DUI.

Monday, around 1:15, deputies say they went to a home on Hazel Creek Road to serve outstanding warrants on Allen. When they arrived, deputies say Allen fled in a car into a field as they approached.

According to a news release, Allen drove into a neighbor's yard, around the house and then crashed into a sheriff's office vehicle. That's when he was arrested.

