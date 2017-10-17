Kentucky police looking for inmate who escaped during transport

Kentucky State Police are asking for you to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Shawn Cochran, 25, was being transported from Green County to the Taylor County Jail when he escaped from a transportation officer around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

The escape happened near the Campbellsville Taylor County water company on South Central Avenue.

Cochran was last seen wearing orange pants, a gray shirt and one shoe. He was handcuffed at the time of his escape.

Police say Cochran is a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5'10", weighing approximately 200 pounds.

This is not the first time Cochran has escaped from police. He reportedly fled from officers on Sept. 20. After that incident, he was charged with burglary, fleeing or evading police, theft, reckless driving and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can also call KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

