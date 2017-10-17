GCCS bus involved in injury crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Three students were injured in a crash involving a Greater Clark County School bus.

Bus number 124 had 30 students on board when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Laurel Road, according to GCCS spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez.

The bus was taking students to Riverside Elementary School.

Bojorquez said three students were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

