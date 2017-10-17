Western KY woman accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase

Troopers say a western Kentucky woman is facing charges after a high-speed chase.

According to Kentucky State Police, Trescia Wilkerson, 44, of Cadiz was charged with speeding, reckless driving, first degree fleeing/evading police, failure to/improper signal and improper use of left lane-overtaking vehicle.

A trooper spotted the speeding vehicle on Pennyrile Parkway at the 20 mile marker.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling 108 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

After trying to make a traffic stop, the trooper pursued the speeding vehicle south on the Pennyrile Parkway. The vehicle was still speeding over 100 miles per hour.

After the trooper turned on his patrol car’s lights, the driver still did not stop.

The driver eventually stopped at exit 11, and was taken into custody.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on the scene by Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Hopkinsville Police Department.

