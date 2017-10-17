UPS gives $25K grant to Challenger Learning Center

Challenger learning Center is on the campus of the Academy @ Shawnee. (Source; Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Challenger Learning Center is tucked away on campus at the Academy at Shawnee. It may be on their campus, but it is run by the Kentucky Science Center. Inside, students can get first-hand experience operating mock space missions and space travel.

It is a truly unique experience that students can have, especially if they are interested in space or pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). However, a trip to the center can come at quite a cost.

One trip to the Challenger Learning Center for 30 students costs $400. With a price tag that not every JCPS schools can afford, UPS gave a grant of $25,000 to the center to make sure different schools can book more field trips.

"The Challenger Learning Center curriculum helps teach valuable STEM skills," said Jo Haas, CEO of the Kentucky Science Center. "Through this immersive experience, it really helps students apply 21st century thinking and learning in this environment."

UPS says it decided to give out the grant because they see it as an investment in future meteorologists and flight path calculators, which are jobs that exist at UPS.

The grant will be accessed through a first-come-first-serve basis for JCPS schools.

