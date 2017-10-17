Mayfield, Love, Barkley lead AP midseason All-America team

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writers
Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and star running backs Bryce Love of Stanford and Saquon Barkley of Penn State lead The Associated Press midseason All-America team, along with two defensive backs from No. 1 Alabama.
The team released Tuesday was selected by 16 members of the AP Top 25 voting panel.
Mayfield leads the nation in passer efficiency rating (207.33) and completion percentage (72.7) for the ninth-ranked Sooners. He is joined on the first team by Oklahoma teammates Orlando Brown, Mayfield's left tackle, and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
Love leads the nation in rushing and is averaging 10.27 yards per carry for No. 22 Stanford. Barkley is second behind Love in yards from scrimmage at 174 yards per game for the second-ranked Nittany Lions.
Alabama is represented on the first team by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was an All-American in 2016, and cornerback Levi Wallace, a former walk-on who has emerged as a lock-down defender.
___
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.
Running backs - Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.
Tackles - Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin.
Guards - Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State.
Center - Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.
Tight end - Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.
Receivers - James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; David Sills IV, junior, West Virginia.
All-purpose player - Dante Pettis, junior, Washington.
Kicker - Matt Gay, junior, Utah.
DEFENSE
Ends - Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson.
Tackles - Hercules Mata'Afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.
Linebackers - Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma.
Cornerbacks - Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Levi Wallace, senior, Alabama.
Safeties - Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.
Punter - Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.
Running backs - Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State; Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin.
Tackles - Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.
Guards - Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.
Center - Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.
Tight end- Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.
Receivers - Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State; Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse.
All-purpose player - Nyheim Hines, junior, North Carolina State.
Kicker - Emilio Nadelman, senior, South Florida.
DEFENSE
Ends - Christian Rector, sophomore, Southern California; Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois.
Tackles - Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Da'Ron Payne, junior, Alabama.
Linebackers - Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson; Josh Allen, junior, Kentucky; Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia.
Cornerbacks - Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties - Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.
Punter - Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.
___
___
