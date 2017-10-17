New York City police pursue unusual Brooklyn suspect: a cow

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police have been pursuing an unusual suspect - a cow on a Brooklyn soccer field.

The New York Police Department says the cow was spotted at Prospect Park late Tuesday morning.

WABC chopper video shows the animal wandering around, staring back at people lined up along a fence and occasionally breaking into a jog.

It's not clear where the animal came from. Previous urban livestock roundups have involved animals that escaped from slaughterhouses.

