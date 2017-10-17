Appeals court tosses $72 million award in talcum powder case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Appeals court tosses $72 million award in talcum powder case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has thrown out a $72 million award to a woman who claimed talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson contributed to her ovarian cancer.

The Missouri Eastern District court ruled Tuesday that Missouri was not the proper jurisdiction for a lawsuit filed by 62-year-old Jacqueline Fox, of Birmingham, Alabama, who died in 2015 of ovarian cancer.

That 2006 award was the first award in several cases that claimed talcum powder contributed to cancer. About 65 people joined Fox's lawsuit but only two were from Missouri.

In its ruling, the court cited a June decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that said there must be a connection between the plaintiff's claims and the state where a lawsuit is filed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

