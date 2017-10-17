Multiple wrecks cause extensive delays on I-65 in Bullitt County

A wreck involving a cement truck, and a wreck in the ensuing back up have caused massive delays on Interstate 65. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A wreck involving a cement truck, and a wreck in the ensuing back up have caused massive delays on Interstate 65.

The first wreck happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning, at the 120 mile marker on I-65, when a cement truck overturned.

In the traffic from that wreck, two tractor trailers were involved in a rear end type wreck.

One of the semis lost its diesel fuel, which crews are now working to clean up. All northbound lanes in that area are shutdown.

Drivers in the area of both scenes should expect extensive delays.

