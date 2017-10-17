Woman charged with drowning infant son, another child

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware's largest city have charged a woman with drowning her infant son and the baby's 5-year-old half brother.
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said at a news conference Tuesday that officers found a 3-month-old boy and a 5-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub Monday morning.
Thirty-year-old Kula Pelima, the mother of the infant, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She is being held on $2 million bond.
Tracy says investigators have been in touch with the father of both boys. The father is being held in Pennsylvania by immigration officials.
Police say Pelima, who was caring for both boys, called police about 8:30 a.m. Monday to say she had drowned the children.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
At sentencing, the judge is expected to weigh factors including Bergdahl's willingness to accept responsibility by pleading guilty, his time in captivity of the Taliban and its allies and serious wounds to service members who searched for him.More >>
At sentencing, the judge is expected to weigh factors including Bergdahl's willingness to accept responsibility by pleading guilty, his time in captivity of the Taliban and its allies and serious wounds to service members who searched for him.More >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go homeMore >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held captive by the Taliban for five years after abandoning his post in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held captive by the Taliban for five years after abandoning his post in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.More >>
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return homeMore >>
With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return homeMore >>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late MondayMore >>
Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late MondayMore >>
High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flamesMore >>
High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flamesMore >>
Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homesMore >>
Winds fan California wildfires, force hundreds more people to flee homesMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctionsMore >>