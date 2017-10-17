Jennifer Lawrence recalls 'degrading and humiliating' Hollywood experience

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (WAVE) - Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some embarrassing moments from early in her days as a struggling actress.

The Academy Award winner spoke at the Elle Magazine Women in Entertainment event in Los Angeles on Monday night, and recalled an incident where a female producer told her to lose 15 pounds, according to the Associated Press.

She was told to stand nude in a lineup with several other nude women who were "much thinner than me," the Hollywood Reporter quoted Lawrence as saying. "After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."

Lawrence, who attended Kammerer Middle School, added that when she complained about that exchange to a male producer, he said "he didn't know why everyone thought I was so fat; he thought I was perfectly ****able," according to the Hollywood Reporter. She tried to stand up for herself, Lawrence said, but ended up feeling "trapped," allowing the treatment to continue so she could advance her career.

Lawrence, 27, said she's treated differently now because of her success and celebrity.

