Sweet Surrender: Detroit-area man arrested with doughnuts

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 21-year-old man wanted for probation violations surrendered at a suburban Detroit police station - with a dozen doughnuts for officers.
The sweet gesture didn't help Michael Zaydel. He still was sentenced to 39 days in jail Tuesday, a day after walking into the Redford Township police department.
Sgt. Duane Gregg says Zaydel had promised to turn himself in if a post on the department's Facebook page was shared 1,000 times. The threshold was easily met.
Gregg says Zaydel was arrested when he appeared Monday with a bag of doughnuts and a bagel. He told TV station WXYZ that "cops like doughnuts," and he wanted to reward them for any inconvenience.
Gregg got the bagel. Did other officers eat the doughnuts? The sergeant says: "No comment."
