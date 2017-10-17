Take a tour inside Norton Children's Hospital raffle house

This is one of the kid's rooms in the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - How does this sound to you?... A new $750,000 dollar home in Norton Commons for just $100.

It can be yours, but only if you buy a raffle ticket to benefit Norton Children's Hospital.

WAVE 3 News is proud to be a presenting sponsor. We recently took a tour inside the home located at 6119 Mistflower Circle in Prospect.

One of the first things you notice about this beautiful painted brick home in Norton Commons is how tall it is.

That's to accommodate the ceiling height on the first floor.

"It's 12 feet tall. So a lot of times out here in Norton Commons we do ten feet tall ceilings," David Ramage, of the Ramage Company, told us.

The Ramage Company has built 70 homes in Norton Commons. This is the fifth house he's done for Norton Children's Hospital's Home Raffle.

"This year we were sort of going for a more sophisticated look. And we sort of styled the floor plan based on New York City brownstones I had toured a few years ago," Ramage said.

There are features like big dramatic openings, and the herringbone floor in the living room.

The master bedroom on the first floor has molding on the walls and ceiling. And the tile in the master bath goes from the floor to the ceiling.

"I wanted to do old-meets-new. So I wanted traditional foundation; architecture to be traditional, marble counter tops, traditional plumbing, fixtures. And then to go in a totally different direction with furniture and light fixtures," Leslie Cotter, of Leslie Cotter Interiors, said.

Since funds raised this year go to the NICU, Cotter made sure that one of the two bedrooms upstairs was a nursery. The crib will stay with the house.

In the second bedroom upstairs, there's a built-in bunk bed any child would dream of sleeping on.

"I wanted there to be stairs rather than a ladder. Lots of storage, just a fun creative space for a child," Cotter said.

There's also an upstairs loft area with a bar.

In the kitchen: white cabinets, white tile, and open shelving.

"People are leaning more toward open shelving in kitchens now. It's a nice way to insert some personality," Cotter said.

The dining room's natural light showcases the Mylar wallpaper, and dining room chairs.

All the furniture is from Market on National in Lexington. The owner, Clare Henson, says it was an easy decision to help Norton Children's Hospital.

"I'm a Type one diabetic and I had a seizure when I was little and ended up spending a little bit of time there," Henson said.

It's a home that will soon have a homeowner. And it could be you.

If you would like to see the home in person, there are open houses on the weekend. The winner will be drawn Nov. 18 at the Snow Ball. You do not need to be present to win.

Get a ticket and learn more at homeandbmwraffle.com.

