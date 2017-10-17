Traffic Alert: U.S. 41 lane restrictions in Webster Co.

There's a traffic alert starting Wednesday in Webster County.

A contractor plans to shift traffic along the US 41 work zone.

The area has been under reconstruction for pavement, curb and gutter improvements.

About 7,700 vehicles travel the section of highway every day in Reese, and transportation officials wants all drivers to use extra caution.

The work zone will include a traffic shift and ten feet travel lanes between Jefferson Street and Madison Street. That's in the area of the E-Z Stop Convenience Store and the Family Dollar.

The additional work is expected to take 2 or 3 weeks, depending on weather.

Henderson's Hazel Construction company is the prime contractor.

The entire improvement project costs more than $900,000.

Crews hope to have it wrapped up by November 15.

