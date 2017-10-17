Indiana to add 5 basketball statues inside Assembly Hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana University plans to add five statues to Assembly Hall in recognition of the school's basketball history this week.

Bill and Juanita Beach donated the money for the project.

One statue will represent coach Everett Dean, a Hall of Famer who was the Hoosiers' first All-American and was later dubbed as the father of Indiana basketball.

Another features the late Branch McCracken and the late Bill Garrett, the coach and player who teamed up to break the sport's color barrier in the Big Ten.

A third will have six players from Indiana's 1975-76 national championship team - starters and seniors who played on the last undefeated major college men's team. The last two feature Steve Alford and Keith Smart, who led the Hoosiers to the 1987 title, and Isiah Thomas, who led Indiana to the 1981 title.

