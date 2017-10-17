Dump truck overturns on Gene Snyder at I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dump truck overturned in the northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway (I-265) at the exit for I-64.

It happened at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

From the Trimarc traffic cameras, we can see the truck overturned into the median. One lane appears blocked.

Emergency officials say the driver of the truck was able to get out. The driver will be checked out but appears to be okay.

Air 3 is on the way to the scene. We will update this story when we learn more.

Avoid the area until the truck is cleared.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.