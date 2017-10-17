Daviess Co. EMA director helping patients from Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

After Hurricane Maria, many hospitals across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are struggling to maintain normal operations.

Many patients are being transferred to the mainland for care.

The deputy director of the Daviess County EMA is helping in that effort. John Clouse, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, and his unit are trained to get those patients to the U.S., giving them the critical care they need.

After the three-and-a-half hour flight to the U.S. mainland, Clouse said the patients are grateful to get the care they need.

He is seeing and talking with people who've lost everything and aren't even sure if there's a home to return to.

Over the past few weeks, they have received almost 40 medical evacuees from Saint Thomas and Saint Croix.

Clouse's team is in its final days and they have been told to stand down, so he expects to return to the Tri-State this weekend.

