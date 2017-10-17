Rick Pitino seeks compensatory, punitive damages in lawsuit against Adidas

A couple in Radcliff is facing criminal charges after police say they decided to celebrate their anniversary in an unconventional way.More >>
A couple in Radcliff is facing criminal charges after police say they decided to celebrate their anniversary in an unconventional way.More >>
Rick Pitino has filed a lawsuit against Adidas America, Inc.More >>
Rick Pitino has filed a lawsuit against Adidas America, Inc.More >>
Avoid the area until the truck is cleared.More >>
Avoid the area until the truck is cleared.More >>
Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some embarrassing moments from early in her days as a struggling actress.More >>
Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some embarrassing moments from early in her days as a struggling actress.More >>
A wreck involving a cement truck, and a wreck in the ensuing back up have caused massive delays on Interstate 65.More >>
A wreck involving a cement truck, and a wreck in the ensuing back up have caused massive delays on Interstate 65.More >>