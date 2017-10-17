Rick Pitino seeks compensatory, punitive damages in lawsuit against Adidas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino has filed a lawsuit against Adidas America, Inc.

Pitino's lawsuit comes the day after he was officially fired by the UofL Athletic Association and subsequently his contract with Adidas terminated.

It was filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Kentucky.

"This is state law tort claim for damages resulting from an athletic apparel company's outrageous conduct in conspiring to funnel money to the family of a college basketball recruit," the lawsuit states. "Specifically, Coach Pitino alleges that Adidas outrageously conspired to funnel money to the family of a recruit of the University of Louisville men's basketball team."

The preliminary statement goes on to state the following.

"Coach Pitino has striven to ensure that the University Louisville men's basketball program operates cleanly, properly, and in strict compliance with all NCAA, ACC and other regulatory requirements."

Pitino is requesting a trial by jury, a judgment against Adidas, compensatory and punitive damages against Adidas and recovery of all litigation costs allowed by Kentucky law.

Today, Rick Pitino has filed suit against Adidas America, Inc. and Adidas N. America, Inc. in U.S. District Court, W. District of Kentucky. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) October 17, 2017

