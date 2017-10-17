Parents have privacy concerns after information was released by school system

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – As the West Clark Community Schools referendum vote nears, groups on either side of the issue are making their arguments for or against the 95 million dollar project.

But parents have taken to social media, and said their privacy was put at risk when their information was distributed and they received an e-mail about the referendum.

“This has really brought out a negative side, on both of our sides,” said Chris Rountree, Chairman of the Political Action Committee, Taxpayers for West Clark Schools.

Rountree said he requested information of parent first and last name, e-mail addresses and phone number from the West Clark community school superintendent Chad Schneck on August 27.

The PAC hired a group to send out e-mails with upcoming dates of community input events about the referendum.

“On September 25, we hired a marketing group that sent out an informational vote yes email,” Rountree. “I was told by the Superintendent that was a matter of public record and all he had to do was ask for the e-mails. So we asked for them and they were sent to us."

Rountree said that e-mail was sent to 4,146 recipients from the student directory.

“I probably got 100 angry people wanting to know where their information came from,” Rountree explained.

Rountree says he got a letter from the school system administration - asking him to cease and desist and return the files to school administrators because they were being used for “political messaging” or “solicitation”: He said he's being wrongly blamed for any possibly privacy violation.

“I think they need to issue a public statement saying the superintendent was in the wrong and the school corporation an the superintendent shifted blame to me,” said Rountree.

Counsel for the school system, Michael Gilllenwater said releasing the information is not a violation of the law and parents had the option to opt out of having their information included in the public student directory. Gillenwater said the information released was not to be used for political or commercial use, according to state statute.

The referendum is up for vote on November 7.

