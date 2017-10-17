Apollo HS football having banner year

The Apollo High School football team is having a fantastic season and it got better last week in a comeback win over Owensboro Catholic High School.

Apollo's football program has had its struggles for several years, excluding in 2015 when they had three wins.

The Eagles posted only two wins every year from 2010 to 2014. They had three wins in 2015, but it went back down to two in 2016.

But this year, Apollo is already 6-2.

Apollo has turned heads by defeating Owensboro Catholic for the first time since 2009, as well as district rival Graves County for the first time in 10 seasons.

