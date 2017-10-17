Collision involving deer and motorcycle injures one

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 deputies in McCracken County responded to the 5400 block of Contest Road for a collision involving a motorcycle and a deer.

Richard Chandler, 58, of Paducah, Kentucky was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson north bound on Contest Road.

Officials said a deer ran into the vehicle's path and he was unable to avoid a collision.

Chandler received non-incapacitating injuries and was transferred to an area hospital.

