Coaches feel unsettled with major UofL positions in the interim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville said goodbye to Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino. Wednesday, the fate of Athletic Director Tom Jurich rests with the board.

Jurich was put on administrative leave with pay last month after the FBI revealed its basketball bribery investigation. Coaches on campus say they are hoping the trustees will make the right decision for the university.

They say they do like what acting Athletic Director Vince Tyra is doing so far, but they're feeling uneasy about the future of the man who hired them.

For many UofL coaches, unsettling means wrapping their heads around a campus where nearly every important University position is 'Interim' right now, from the President, to Tyra their new temporary boss, to men's basketball coach David Padgett.

Many signed a letter of support they hope the 13 trustees will consider, for the boss who hired them, Tom Jurich, who may or may not be employed after Wednesday's meeting.

Women's soccer coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes hopes the trustees says there's much to consider with Jurich.

"He's provided women's athletics with this facility, last weekend we took a charter flight, those are the types of things that usually happen at a basketball or a football level," Ferguson-Dayes said. "But Tom's commitment to female student-athletes and gender equity was as high as it could get."

UofL student in the 80s, Men's Tennis Coach Rex Ecarma remembers what a dump, his alma mater used to be.

"I knew what this campus looked like before Tom came to town. Right over there was field hockey," Ecarma said. "There was the most dilapidated looking dorms I've ever seen. I wouldn't let my players stay in there."

Now he stands in front of his office, a former facility of the year, fundraised and built like all the other state of the art facilities by Jurich.



"We've had tough times in this university the last 20 years, but we've had good leadership and I trust that Dr. Postel is going to do the right thing and the board is going to do the right thing," Ecarma said.

Another coach's name absent from the letter is a big one, women's basketball Coach Jeff Walz. Walz said there's nothing to take from it, he spent a lot of time with Dr. Postel on the phone supporting Tom Jurich.

"They know how I feel," Walz said. "I didn't need to sign a letter."

The University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to determine Jurich's fate.

