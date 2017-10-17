Jurich officially out as UofL athletic director

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Board of Trustees made it official Wednesday, Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich was fired from the University of Louisville.

After a closed-door session, the board voted 10 to 3 to fire him with cause.

Before the vote, three board members spoke in favor of Jurich and his work over the years to advance the university's athletics department.

Under Jurich's leadership the past 20 years, UofL's athletics have seen a complete transformation.

As athletic director, Jurich was the architect of UofL's moves to the Big East Conference, the American Athletic Conference and then to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He also saw several capital improvements and facility developments, like the KFC Yum! Center, Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Soccer Stadium and the multi-million dollar renovation to Jim Patterson Stadium, just to name a few.

One of the crown jewels of Jurich's time at UofL was the 2012-2013 "Year of the Cardinal." On his watch, UofL became the first school to go to the College World Series, win a bowl game and have both its men's and women's basketball programs make the Final Four.

He was inducted into the state’s Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jurich's current contract was set to go until the year 2023.

