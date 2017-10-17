Race car worth $80K stolen from Boone County

A Boone County man said his trailer and race car were stolen - the equipment is valued at $80,000.

Thieves backed a large truck up to a garage in Walton, KY. They managed to get away with a 28 foot trailer with a race car inside.

Jeff Alsip, the owner, said he's not even sure the robbers realize what they got away with.

"I don't even know how they would have known there was a race car in there. usually we take it out but we were off the following week so we didn't even take the car out," he said.

The race car is called a Club 29. It is one of just seven cars in existence made with its racing specifications.

Alsip did his own detective work and was able to locate surveillance video. In still pictures you can see a white vehicle leaving the auto shop where the race car was stored.

"Just bring my car back. My wife and I we work hard for what we got", said Alsip.

If you spot the vehicle you're asked to call the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

