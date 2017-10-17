St. Matthews Police Department names new chief

ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - The City of St. Matthews has a new Chief of Police.

Tuesday, the St. Matthews Police Department (SMPD), along with Mayor Rick Tonino and the city council, announced Barry Wilkerson will take over the position.

Wilkerson served as a Louisville Metro Police officer for 27 years, before retiring with the rank of Major. He held several leadership roles within LMPD, including Commander of the Homicide Unit.

City officials selected him for his knowledge of the community and law enforcement experience.

Former SMPD Chief Norm Mayer retired at the end of July. He had served the city since 1988.

Major Wilkerson will take over the force in November.

