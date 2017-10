The school is believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

MARQUETTE, MI (WXYZ/CNN) - One college in Michigan is giving new meaning to higher education.

Northern Michigan University is offering a marijuana-based undergraduate degree.

They are believed to be the first in the nation to offer up a marijuana-based curriculum.

The four-year program started this fall semester.

A dozen students took this inaugural class.

The program includes lessons in biology, chemistry, finance and marketing.

Colorado made close to $250 million in marijuana sales during the first two months of 2017, according to a report by Cannabis Benchmarks.

As legalization spreads, schools now have to decide if they want to provide an opportunity for would-be pot growers to learn.

