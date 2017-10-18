KY gun shop offers store credit for info on robbery

The store is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of this man. (Source: Big Al's Gun Shop, Facebook)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Campbellsville gun shop is offering a reward to catch a thief.

Surveillance pictures show the break in Saturday morning at Big Al's Gun Shop on Fairview Road.

They show a man in a hoodie that says "Crash N Bash." That's a company that sells demolition derby gear.

The owners are offering $2,000 of in store credit for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

See more pictures on the store's Facebook page.

Contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Department with tips by calling (270) 465-4351.

